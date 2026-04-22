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Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Masco logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • FY2026 EPS guidance set at 4.10–4.30, which is roughly in line with the sell‑side consensus of 4.18.
  • Q1 results missed: Masco reported $1.04 EPS (vs. $1.31 expected) and revenue of $1.92 billion (vs. $2.07 billion expected).
  • Shareholder returns boosted: the quarterly dividend was raised to $0.32 ($1.28 annualized, ~1.9% yield) and the board authorized a $2.0 billion buyback (up to ~13.5% of shares).
  • Five stocks we like better than Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company's fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. Masco has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $79.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.27). Masco had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 856.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Masco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Masco's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Masco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.25.

View Our Latest Report on MAS

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $899,719.20. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Masco (NYSE:MAS)

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