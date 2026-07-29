Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32, FiscalAI reports. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Masco's conference call:

Masco raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.40–$4.60 from $4.10–$4.30, reflecting a net $85 million full-year benefit from IEEPA tariff refunds. The company also increased its expected operating margin to approximately 18% from 17%.

from $4.10–$4.30, reflecting a net $85 million full-year benefit from IEEPA tariff refunds. The company also increased its expected operating margin to approximately 18% from 17%. Second-quarter sales declined 3%, although management said underlying sales were roughly flat after excluding targeted strategic investments; first-half underlying sales were up low single digits. Operating profit rose 17% to $482 million and adjusted EPS increased 26% to $1.64, primarily aided by the tariff refunds, pricing, and cost savings.

Second-quarter sales declined 3%, although management said underlying sales were roughly flat after excluding targeted strategic investments; first-half underlying sales were up low single digits. Operating profit rose 17% to $482 million and adjusted EPS increased 26% to $1.64, primarily aided by the tariff refunds, pricing, and cost savings. The Plumbing Products segment delivered 4% international sales growth and a 26% increase in operating profit to $361 million, with margin expanding to 27%. Management maintained its expectation for low-single-digit full-year plumbing sales growth and now expects segment margin of approximately 20%.

The Plumbing Products segment delivered 4% international sales growth and a 26% increase in operating profit to $361 million, with margin expanding to 27%. Management maintained its expectation for low-single-digit full-year plumbing sales growth and now expects segment margin of approximately 20%. Decorative Architectural sales fell 4%, driven by high-single-digit declines in DIY paint amid weak industry conditions and a customer transition affecting primer and applicator products. Pro paint remained stronger, growing mid-single digits, but commodity inflation and higher employee-related costs are expected to pressure second-half margins.

Decorative Architectural sales fell 4%, driven by high-single-digit declines in DIY paint amid weak industry conditions and a customer transition affecting primer and applicator products. Pro paint remained stronger, growing mid-single digits, but commodity inflation and higher employee-related costs are expected to pressure second-half margins. Strong cash generation enabled Masco to return $454 million to shareholders in the quarter, including $390 million of share repurchases. The company now expects to deploy approximately $1 billion toward share repurchases or acquisitions in 2026, up from at least $800 million previously.

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Masco Price Performance

Masco stock traded down $8.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. 5,681,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. Masco has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.76%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Masco reported second-quarter earnings of $1.64 per share , above the $1.32 analyst consensus and up from $1.30 a year earlier. Operating profit increased 14% to $470 million, while the operating margin expanded to 23.6%. Masco Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Masco reported second-quarter earnings of , above the $1.32 analyst consensus and up from $1.30 a year earlier. Operating profit increased 14% to $470 million, while the operating margin expanded to 23.6%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.40-$4.60 , above the approximately $4.27 consensus estimate, signaling confidence that margin gains can continue. Masco Earnings and Guidance

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , above the approximately $4.27 consensus estimate, signaling confidence that margin gains can continue. Positive Sentiment: Masco returned $454 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter, supporting the company’s capital-return appeal. Masco Q2 Sales and EPS

Masco returned $454 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter, supporting the company’s capital-return appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest quarter, with 378 investors adding shares and 359 reducing positions. Recent analyst targets also varied widely, producing a median target of $79.50.

Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest quarter, with 378 investors adding shares and 359 reducing positions. Recent analyst targets also varied widely, producing a median target of $79.50. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell about 3% year over year to $1.99 billion , missing the $2.08 billion consensus estimate. The sales decline was attributed in part to weaker North American volumes, raising concerns about demand in home-improvement and housing-related markets. Masco Q2 Earnings Beat and Sales Miss

Revenue fell about 3% year over year to , missing the $2.08 billion consensus estimate. The sales decline was attributed in part to weaker North American volumes, raising concerns about demand in home-improvement and housing-related markets. Negative Sentiment: Profitability benefited from tariff refunds, a potentially temporary tailwind. Investors may be concerned that underlying volume weakness and tariff-related cost pressure could limit the durability of the margin improvement.

Profitability benefited from tariff refunds, a potentially temporary tailwind. Investors may be concerned that underlying volume weakness and tariff-related cost pressure could limit the durability of the margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: The stock entered the report near recent highs, leaving elevated expectations. Management commentary about demand, margins, or the pace of recovery in the second half may therefore have amplified the reaction despite the earnings and guidance beats. Recent insider activity also showed five sales and no purchases over six months.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Masco

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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