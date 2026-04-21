Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Reduce" by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.1667.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered Masimo from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $178.45 on Tuesday. Masimo has a twelve month low of $125.94 and a twelve month high of $179.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day moving average of $152.30.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Masimo by 0.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 18.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Masimo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo NASDAQ: MASI is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company's flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo's portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

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