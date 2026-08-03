MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $363.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $363.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the construction company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective points to a potential upside of 37.75% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTZ. Guggenheim increased their price objective on MasTec from $480.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $455.84.

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MasTec Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MTZ opened at $263.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. MasTec has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.980-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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