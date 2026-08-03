MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $420.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $470.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.38% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MasTec from $475.00 to $363.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $369.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $446.42.

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MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $263.51 on Monday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $441.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.55 and a 200 day moving average of $333.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.01). MasTec had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. MasTec's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.980-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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