MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Lowered to $408.00 at Citigroup

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $483.00 to $408.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 54.47% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on MasTec from $480.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded MasTec from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on MasTec from $545.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $436.05.

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MasTec Stock Up 0.4%

MasTec stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.13. 1,203,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,422. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.82. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $441.43. The company's fifty day moving average price is $365.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.01). MasTec had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.980-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 486.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting MasTec

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Positive Sentiment: MasTec raised its 2026 outlook after record second-quarter results, citing strong infrastructure demand, a record backlog, and growing exposure to data-center construction. Revenue increased 23.4% year over year in the latest quarter, although EPS narrowly missed consensus. MTZ Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Infrastructure Demand Trends

MasTec raised its 2026 outlook after record second-quarter results, citing strong infrastructure demand, a record backlog, and growing exposure to data-center construction. Revenue increased 23.4% year over year in the latest quarter, although EPS narrowly missed consensus. Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed its “buy” rating, while TD Cowen maintained a “buy” rating. Their revised targets still imply substantial potential upside, suggesting analysts view the recent weakness as excessive relative to MasTec’s long-term growth prospects. Benzinga

Truist reaffirmed its “buy” rating, while TD Cowen maintained a “buy” rating. Their revised targets still imply substantial potential upside, suggesting analysts view the recent weakness as excessive relative to MasTec’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually strong, with investors purchasing 2,355 call contracts—58% above average volume. This indicates increased speculative interest in a potential rebound, though options activity is not a guarantee of future performance.

Options activity was unusually strong, with investors purchasing 2,355 call contracts—58% above average volume. This indicates increased speculative interest in a potential rebound, though options activity is not a guarantee of future performance. Neutral Sentiment: MasTec continues to attract market attention as an infrastructure investment, supported by demand tied to power, communications, and data-center projects. MasTec Infrastructure Stock Gains Fresh Market Attention Today

MasTec continues to attract market attention as an infrastructure investment, supported by demand tied to power, communications, and data-center projects. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut their price targets despite retaining bullish ratings: Truist lowered its target to $428 from $550, TD Cowen to $420 from $470, and Baird to $363 from $475. The reductions may be weighing on sentiment by signaling more cautious assumptions about valuation or near-term earnings.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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