MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Lowered to $457.00 at Mizuho

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $502.00 to $457.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the construction company's stock. Mizuho's price target points to a potential upside of 66.92% from the stock's current price.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MasTec from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $545.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $431.42.

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MasTec Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of MTZ traded up $12.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.79. The company had a trading volume of 791,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,625. MasTec has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $441.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.980-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

MasTec News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Positive Sentiment: MasTec raised its 2026 outlook following record second-quarter results, citing a record backlog, resilient infrastructure demand and expanding exposure to data-center construction. The company’s power and clean-energy businesses were key offsets to communications weakness. MTZ Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Infrastructure Demand Trends

MasTec raised its 2026 outlook following record second-quarter results, citing a record backlog, resilient infrastructure demand and expanding exposure to data-center construction. The company’s power and clean-energy businesses were key offsets to communications weakness. Positive Sentiment: A second-quarter deep dive highlighted strong performance in power and clean energy, while the acquisition of Superior Group is expected to support growth. These trends reinforce MasTec’s positioning in infrastructure and energy-related markets. MTZ Q2 Deep Dive

A second-quarter deep dive highlighted strong performance in power and clean energy, while the acquisition of Superior Group is expected to support growth. These trends reinforce MasTec’s positioning in infrastructure and energy-related markets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to express a constructive view: Citigroup, TD Cowen and Truist reaffirmed buy ratings, while Robert W. Baird maintained an outperform rating. Despite lower targets, their estimates still imply substantial upside from recent trading levels. Analysts Offer Insights on MasTec

Analysts continue to express a constructive view: Citigroup, TD Cowen and Truist reaffirmed buy ratings, while Robert W. Baird maintained an outperform rating. Despite lower targets, their estimates still imply substantial upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Investors purchased unusually high call-option volume, with 2,355 calls traded—about 58% above the average. This suggests increased bullish speculation but does not necessarily indicate lasting institutional demand.

Investors purchased unusually high call-option volume, with 2,355 calls traded—about 58% above the average. This suggests increased bullish speculation but does not necessarily indicate lasting institutional demand. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target to $408 from $483, Truist to $428 from $550, TD Cowen to $420 from $470 and Baird to $363 from $475. Although ratings remain positive, the reductions signal more cautious expectations and may limit near-term upside.

Citigroup cut its price target to $408 from $483, Truist to $428 from $550, TD Cowen to $420 from $470 and Baird to $363 from $475. Although ratings remain positive, the reductions signal more cautious expectations and may limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Communications-sector weakness remains a headwind, and MasTec’s latest quarterly EPS narrowly missed consensus despite revenue exceeding estimates. The stock also remains well below its 52-week high, reflecting elevated investor concerns about execution and valuation.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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