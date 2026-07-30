MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.MasTec's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. MasTec updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.980-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 9.300-9.300 EPS.

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MasTec Trading Up 13.0%

MasTec stock traded up $37.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $324.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,563,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.93 and a 200-day moving average of $333.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. MasTec has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $441.43.

Key Stories Impacting MasTec

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook above estimates: MasTec projected full-year 2026 adjusted EPS of $9.30 and revenue of $18.2 billion, above consensus estimates of $8.77 and $17.5 billion. Third-quarter guidance of $2.98 EPS and $4.9 billion in revenue also topped estimates of $2.74 and $4.7 billion. MasTec Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

MasTec projected full-year 2026 adjusted EPS of $9.30 and revenue of $18.2 billion, above consensus estimates of $8.77 and $17.5 billion. Third-quarter guidance of $2.98 EPS and $4.9 billion in revenue also topped estimates of $2.74 and $4.7 billion. Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly growth: Second-quarter revenue reached $4.37 billion, up 23.4% year over year and ahead of the $4.30 billion estimate. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 100 basis points, while management cited broad-based growth, improved execution and backlog development. EPS rose to $2.22 from $1.49 a year earlier and beat the Zacks consensus of $2.19. MasTec Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Second-quarter revenue reached $4.37 billion, up 23.4% year over year and ahead of the $4.30 billion estimate. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 100 basis points, while management cited broad-based growth, improved execution and backlog development. EPS rose to $2.22 from $1.49 a year earlier and beat the Zacks consensus of $2.19. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Zacks Research upgraded MasTec from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” adding to the positive reaction to the earnings release.

Zacks Research upgraded MasTec from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” adding to the positive reaction to the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Board addition: Alex Spiro, a legal and corporate-governance adviser to major companies, joined MasTec’s board. The appointment may support governance and strategic oversight but is not expected to materially affect near-term results. MasTec Announces the Appointment of Alex Spiro to Its Board of Directors

Alex Spiro, a legal and corporate-governance adviser to major companies, joined MasTec’s board. The appointment may support governance and strategic oversight but is not expected to materially affect near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Minor EPS shortfall versus one estimate: MasTec’s $2.22 quarterly EPS was narrowly below the broader consensus estimate of $2.23, and the company’s low 2.94% net margin and elevated valuation could limit upside if execution or growth slows.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $480.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $466.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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