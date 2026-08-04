MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. MasterBrand had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The firm's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. MasterBrand updated its Q3 2026 guidance to -0.050-0.030 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from MasterBrand's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: MasterBrand completed its merger with American Woodmark, adding $125.5 million of partial-period sales and creating opportunities for cross-selling, broader channel coverage, and manufacturing efficiencies.

MasterBrand completed its merger with American Woodmark, adding $125.5 million of partial-period sales and creating opportunities for cross-selling, broader channel coverage, and manufacturing efficiencies. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its expected annual run-rate cost synergies to more than $100 million by the end of year three , with approximately $30 million already executed and about $15 million expected to flow through in the second half of 2026.

Management raised its expected annual run-rate cost synergies to , with approximately $30 million already executed and about $15 million expected to flow through in the second half of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Demand remains weak, with the 2026 addressable market expected to decline mid-single digits as housing affordability, low home turnover, weak consumer sentiment, and trade-down behavior pressure sales and product mix. Legacy MasterBrand sales fell 5.6% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 8.4% from 14.4%.

Demand remains weak, with the 2026 addressable market expected to decline mid-single digits as housing affordability, low home turnover, weak consumer sentiment, and trade-down behavior pressure sales and product mix. Legacy MasterBrand sales fell 5.6% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 8.4% from 14.4%. Neutral Sentiment: The company introduced second-half guidance for combined sales of $2.05 billion-$2.11 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $129 million-$149 million, and adjusted EPS of negative $0.05 to positive $0.03. Tariff costs were essentially offset in the quarter, but a potential increase in Section 232 tariffs to 50% in January 2027 could delay the goal of reducing net leverage below two times by the end of 2028.

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MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of MBC stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,819,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,775. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. MasterBrand has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasterBrand from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MasterBrand currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBC

Insider Transactions at MasterBrand

In related news, CFO Andrea Helen Simon purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 497,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,257,238.96. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Petratis purchased 11,587 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $102,197.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $616,650.30. This represents a 19.87% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,587 shares of company stock worth $696,347. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,754 shares of the company's stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MasterBrand by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in MasterBrand by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,700 shares of the company's stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

Further Reading

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