MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Trading 8.5% Higher - Time to Buy?

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) shares were up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.9520. 167,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,651,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBC. Wall Street Zen raised MasterBrand from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Stock Up 8.2%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $591.35 million. MasterBrand had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. MasterBrand's quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. MasterBrand has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.13 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $45,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323.51. This trade represents a 12.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Banyard purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,831,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,441,972.84. This represents a 3.39% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 81,587 shares of company stock valued at $696,347 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MasterBrand by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,510 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 58.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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