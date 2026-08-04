MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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MasterBrand Stock Up 5.8%

MasterBrand stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,813,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,771. MasterBrand has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). MasterBrand had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.MasterBrand has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.050-0.030 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasterBrand from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBC

Insider Transactions at MasterBrand

In other news, CFO Andrea Helen Simon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 497,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,257,238.96. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Alan Kendrick sold 26,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $236,729.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 241,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,818.30. This trade represents a 9.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,587 shares of company stock worth $696,347. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in MasterBrand by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,754 shares of the company's stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company's stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,513 shares of the company's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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