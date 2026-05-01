Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 904,439 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 792,868 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCFT

Mastercraft Boat Stock Performance

MCFT stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $380.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 5.27%.The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mastercraft Boat has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercraft Boat news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 26,497 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $622,679.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,611,277 shares in the company, valued at $37,865,009.50. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 87,841 shares of company stock worth $2,069,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercraft Boat

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,697,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,807 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 305,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 220,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 150,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MCFT is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company's portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercraft Boat, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercraft Boat wasn't on the list.

While Mastercraft Boat currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here