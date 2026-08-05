Match Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.

Match Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7%annually over the last three years. Match Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Match Group to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

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Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Match Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $853.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 307.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Match Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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