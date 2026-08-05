Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Match Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Match Group logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Match Group declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable October 20 to shareholders of record October 5. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $0.80 and a 1.9% yield, with a 31.4% payout ratio.
  • For the latest quarter, Match Group reported adjusted EPS of $0.70, exceeding the $0.65 analyst consensus, while revenue of $853.11 million fell slightly short of expectations and declined 1.2% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: six analysts rate the stock a Buy and nine a Hold, resulting in a consensus Hold rating and a $41.29 price target. Shares opened at $41.24, near their 52-week high of $41.40.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.

Match Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7%annually over the last three years. Match Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Match Group to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Match Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $853.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 307.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Match Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Match Group Right Now?

Before you consider Match Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Match Group wasn't on the list.

While Match Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines