Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $853.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 307.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Match Group's conference call:

Tinder engagement trends improved materially: Q2 DAU declined 4% year over year, improving to roughly 2.5% in July and approaching positive growth in August. Management expects DAU to turn positive soon, with MAU declines narrowing to 7% and payer penetration and direct revenue per MAU increasing.

Tinder engagement trends improved materially: Q2 DAU declined 4% year over year, improving to roughly 2.5% in July and approaching positive growth in August. Management expects DAU to turn positive soon, with MAU declines narrowing to 7% and payer penetration and direct revenue per MAU increasing. Tinder is accelerating product innovation, including recommendation algorithm upgrades, Events, Double Date, search, new profile experiences and a global rebrand. Events expanded from a Los Angeles pilot to 10 cities and is planned for 26 cities by September and 75 by year-end, with management viewing it as a potential driver of lapsed and new-user reconsideration.

Tinder is accelerating product innovation, including recommendation algorithm upgrades, Events, Double Date, search, new profile experiences and a global rebrand. Events expanded from a Los Angeles pilot to 10 cities and is planned for 26 cities by September and 75 by year-end, with management viewing it as a potential driver of lapsed and new-user reconsideration. Hinge continued to outperform, with Q2 MAU up 13%, direct revenue up 22%, payers up 17% and adjusted EBITDA up 48%. International expansion was particularly strong, with European expansion-market revenue up 86%, while product features, additional monetization and entry into India support the company’s expectation of reaching $1 billion in revenue in 2027.

Hinge continued to outperform, with Q2 MAU up 13%, direct revenue up 22%, payers up 17% and adjusted EBITDA up 48%. International expansion was particularly strong, with European expansion-market revenue up 86%, while product features, additional monetization and entry into India support the company’s expectation of reaching $1 billion in revenue in 2027. E&E remained a major weakness, with direct revenue down 17% and payers down 21%; the Azar app redesign following its App Store removal is expected to reduce Match Group revenue by approximately $15 million in Q3. Management is refocusing the portfolio on fewer brands and shared capabilities, but acknowledged that the turnaround is still in its early stages.

E&E remained a major weakness, with direct revenue down 17% and payers down 21%; the Azar app redesign following its App Store removal is expected to reduce Match Group revenue by approximately $15 million in Q3. Management is refocusing the portfolio on fewer brands and shared capabilities, but acknowledged that the turnaround is still in its early stages. Despite revenue pressure, Q2 adjusted EBITDA rose 14% to $331 million, and management now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to be at or above the high end of its prior guidance with a margin above 37.5%. The company also expects high-end free cash flow, continued buybacks and dividends, and Tinder revenue growth in 2027, although Q3 revenue is forecast to decline 2%–3% year over year.

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Match Group Trading Up 1.7%

Match Group stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,994,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,483. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Match Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Key Headlines Impacting Match Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Match Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Match Group reported diluted EPS of $0.70, ahead of the approximately $0.65 analyst consensus. Net income rose 36% year over year to $170.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA also exceeded expectations. Match Group Announces Second Quarter Results

Match Group reported diluted EPS of $0.70, ahead of the approximately $0.65 analyst consensus. Net income rose 36% year over year to $170.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA also exceeded expectations. Positive Sentiment: Hinge remained a key growth driver: revenue increased 22% year over year and global monthly active users grew 13%. Tinder’s year-over-year daily-active-user decline narrowed to 4%, suggesting that product and engagement improvements may be gaining traction. Match Group Revenue Falls Short of Estimates

Hinge remained a key growth driver: revenue increased 22% year over year and global monthly active users grew 13%. Tinder’s year-over-year daily-active-user decline narrowed to 4%, suggesting that product and engagement improvements may be gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: The company continued returning capital, repurchasing 7.3 million shares for $245 million through June 30 and declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. Match Group Q2 Revenue Falls 1%

The company continued returning capital, repurchasing 7.3 million shares for $245 million through June 30 and declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Match Group forecast third-quarter revenue of $885 million to $895 million, broadly near the $891 million consensus estimate, while providing no clearly reported EPS outlook. Investors are likely to focus on whether the Tinder turnaround can translate into sustained revenue growth.

Match Group forecast third-quarter revenue of $885 million to $895 million, broadly near the $891 million consensus estimate, while providing no clearly reported EPS outlook. Investors are likely to focus on whether the Tinder turnaround can translate into sustained revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 1% year over year to about $853 million and came in below estimates near $858 million. Sluggish Tinder performance remained the main drag despite better engagement trends. Match Group Revenue Ticks Down

Second-quarter revenue fell 1% year over year to about $853 million and came in below estimates near $858 million. Sluggish Tinder performance remained the main drag despite better engagement trends. Negative Sentiment: The weaker revenue performance and soft Tinder outlook overshadowed the earnings beat, causing the stock to fall as investors questioned how quickly Match Group’s largest app can stabilize and resume growth. Match's Weak Quarterly Revenue Forecast

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, Director Melissa Anne Brenner sold 5,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $184,767.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $582,874.92. The trade was a 24.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1,163.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,137,898 shares of the technology company's stock worth $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,275,943 shares of the technology company's stock worth $680,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Match Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,799,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $316,422,000 after buying an additional 872,524 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,393,354 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 611,262 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays raised their price target on Match Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTCH

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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