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Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Materialise logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Materialise shares moved above their 50-day moving average, reaching $6.74 before last trading at $6.70, compared with a 50-day average of $6.71.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from “strong buy” to “buy,” while the broader analyst consensus is “Hold” with a $10.00 price target.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of $76.72 million and earnings of $0.03 per share; institutional investors own approximately 19.3% of Materialise shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $6.74. Materialise shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 86,161 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Materialise from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Materialise

Materialise Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $395.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $76.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth $2,166,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 654,623 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 219,995 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 15.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 467,276 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company's stock.

Materialise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company specializing in 3D printing software and additive manufacturing services. Through its dual focus on software and printing, the company addresses a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and healthcare. Materialise's offerings span from design and simulation tools to end-to-end production, delivering both standardized and highly customized parts across polymer and metal platforms.

On the software side, Materialise develops a suite of proprietary applications—such as Magics for data preparation, Mimics for medical image processing and patient-specific modeling, and Streamics for production workflow management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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