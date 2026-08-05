Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $6.74. Materialise shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 86,161 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Materialise from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Materialise

Materialise Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $395.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $76.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth $2,166,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 654,623 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 219,995 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 15.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 467,276 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company's stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company specializing in 3D printing software and additive manufacturing services. Through its dual focus on software and printing, the company addresses a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and healthcare. Materialise's offerings span from design and simulation tools to end-to-end production, delivering both standardized and highly customized parts across polymer and metal platforms.

On the software side, Materialise develops a suite of proprietary applications—such as Magics for data preparation, Mimics for medical image processing and patient-specific modeling, and Streamics for production workflow management.

Further Reading

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