Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Materion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materion by 182.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Trading Up 2.0%

Materion stock opened at $215.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.04. Materion has a 52 week low of $104.34 and a 52 week high of $298.87.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Materion's payout ratio is 15.85%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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