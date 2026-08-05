Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.800-7.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Materion Price Performance

MTRN opened at $225.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $298.87. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $246.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Materion had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $613.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.800-7.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Materion's payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Materion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter worth $207,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Xponance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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