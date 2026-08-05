Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38, FiscalAI reports. Materion had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $613.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $549.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.800-7.200 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Materion's conference call:

Materion reported record second-quarter results, with value-added sales of $308.2 million, up 15% year over year, adjusted EBITDA of $71.8 million, and adjusted EPS of $1.90, up 39%.

Materion reported record second-quarter results, with value-added sales of $308.2 million, up 15% year over year, adjusted EBITDA of $71.8 million, and adjusted EPS of $1.90, up 39%. All three businesses delivered double-digit sales growth, led by Precision Optics at 26%, Electronic Materials at 15%, and Performance Materials at 13%; company adjusted EBITDA margin exceeded 23% for the first time.

All three businesses delivered double-digit sales growth, led by Precision Optics at 26%, Electronic Materials at 15%, and Performance Materials at 13%; company adjusted EBITDA margin exceeded 23% for the first time. Demand momentum remains broad-based, with backlog up roughly 30% year over year, first-half orders up nearly 30%, defense orders of $90 million, more than $500 million in open defense RFQs, and space orders doubling year over year.

Demand momentum remains broad-based, with backlog up roughly 30% year over year, first-half orders up nearly 30%, defense orders of $90 million, more than $500 million in open defense RFQs, and space orders doubling year over year. Management raised full-year 2026 guidance for the second consecutive quarter, now expecting mid-teens sales growth and adjusted EPS of $6.80–$7.20, up from the prior range of $6.00–$6.50.

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance for the second consecutive quarter, now expecting mid-teens sales growth and adjusted EPS of $6.80–$7.20, up from the prior range of $6.00–$6.50. Electronic Materials’ 32% EBITDA margin benefited from an unusually favorable product mix and approximately $2–$3 million of one-time positive items, although management said margins should remain structurally above last year’s level.

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Materion Trading Up 29.3%

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $66.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.62. 474,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,328. Materion has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $298.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.56 and a 200 day moving average of $192.00.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Materion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Key Materion News

Here are the key news stories impacting Materion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates: Materion reported quarterly EPS of $1.90, above the $1.52 consensus estimate and up from $1.37 a year earlier. Revenue climbed 42.2% year over year to $613.9 million, exceeding expectations of approximately $549.8 million. Materion Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Materion reported quarterly EPS of $1.90, above the $1.52 consensus estimate and up from $1.37 a year earlier. Revenue climbed 42.2% year over year to $613.9 million, exceeding expectations of approximately $549.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Materion now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $6.80 to $7.20, above the prior analyst consensus of about $6.44. Management also expects mid-teens top-line growth for the full year. Materion Reports Record Q2 Sales and Raises Earnings Outlook

Materion now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $6.80 to $7.20, above the prior analyst consensus of about $6.44. Management also expects mid-teens top-line growth for the full year. Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum remained strong: Value-added sales rose 15%, operating profit increased to $51.7 million from $36.8 million, and free cash flow reached $58.7 million with 151% conversion. Backlog ended the quarter at a record, approximately 30% above last year and 20% higher than at the start of 2026.

Value-added sales rose 15%, operating profit increased to $51.7 million from $36.8 million, and free cash flow reached $58.7 million with 151% conversion. Backlog ended the quarter at a record, approximately 30% above last year and 20% higher than at the start of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Materion secured about $15 million of new advanced-materials business from a large commercial space customer, adding visibility to future demand. Materion Q2 2026 Growth

Materion secured about $15 million of new advanced-materials business from a large commercial space customer, adding visibility to future demand. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s sharp advance has pushed valuation to roughly 77 times earnings and close to its 12-month high, increasing the risk of profit-taking if future results do not sustain the elevated growth expectations.

The stock’s sharp advance has pushed valuation to roughly 77 times earnings and close to its 12-month high, increasing the risk of profit-taking if future results do not sustain the elevated growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity remains a potential overhang: company insiders made no open-market purchases but completed 28 sales during the past six months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Materion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Materion presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTRN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 182.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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