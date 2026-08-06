Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $304.58 and last traded at $297.6940, with a volume of 925683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.10.

The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Materion had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm had revenue of $308.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.800-7.200 EPS.

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Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Materion's payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Key Stories Impacting Materion

Here are the key news stories impacting Materion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: Materion reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share, above the $1.52 analyst consensus and up from $1.37 a year earlier. Materion Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Materion reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share, above the $1.52 analyst consensus and up from $1.37 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Growth accelerated: Second-quarter net sales reached a record $613.9 million, up from $431.7 million a year earlier. Value-added sales rose 15% to $308.2 million, while operating profit increased to $51.7 million from $36.8 million. Materion Reports Record Q2 Sales and Raises Earnings Outlook

Second-quarter net sales reached a record $613.9 million, up from $431.7 million a year earlier. Value-added sales rose 15% to $308.2 million, while operating profit increased to $51.7 million from $36.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 guidance: Materion now expects full-year EPS of $6.80 to $7.20, above the roughly $6.44 consensus estimate. Management also expects mid-teens top-line growth for the year. Materion Corp Earnings Call Signals Accelerating Momentum

Materion now expects full-year EPS of $6.80 to $7.20, above the roughly $6.44 consensus estimate. Management also expects mid-teens top-line growth for the year. Positive Sentiment: Visibility improved: Backlog reached a record level, rising approximately 30% year over year and 20% since the start of 2026. The company also won about $15 million of advanced-materials business from a large commercial space customer.

Backlog reached a record level, rising approximately 30% year over year and 20% since the start of 2026. The company also won about $15 million of advanced-materials business from a large commercial space customer. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation was strong: Materion generated $58.7 million in quarterly free cash flow, representing 151% conversion, while adjusted EBITDA was $71.8 million, or 23.3% of value-added sales.

Materion generated $58.7 million in quarterly free cash flow, representing 151% conversion, while adjusted EBITDA was $71.8 million, or 23.3% of value-added sales. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is elevated: Following the rally, MTRN trades near its 52-week high with a reported P/E ratio above 80, leaving the stock more sensitive to any disappointment in future growth or guidance.

Following the rally, MTRN trades near its 52-week high with a reported P/E ratio above 80, leaving the stock more sensitive to any disappointment in future growth or guidance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a risk signal: Reported insider activity showed 28 open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months, including sales by the CEO and CFO. This may weigh on sentiment, although the transactions do not change the company’s improved operating outlook.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Materion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MTRN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Materion by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,378 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Materion by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 74,075 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,164 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Materion by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 108,440 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.05.

About Materion

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Further Reading

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