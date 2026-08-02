Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Lowered to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Mativ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Mativ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $8.72 on Friday. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $480.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mativ had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $486.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Mativ will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mativ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089,594 shares of the company's stock worth $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 138,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mativ by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 194,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mativ by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 147,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mativ by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,617 shares of the company's stock worth $21,720,000 after buying an additional 188,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Mativ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,719,063 shares of the company's stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 30,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

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