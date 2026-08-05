Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $531.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.50 million. Mativ had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 3.86%.

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Mativ Trading Up 4.5%

MATV traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. 525,798 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Mativ has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mativ by 29.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Mativ by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mativ by 368.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MATV shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mativ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mativ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mativ presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on Mativ

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

Further Reading

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