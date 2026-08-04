Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $207.45, but opened at $228.00. Matson shares last traded at $216.5290, with a volume of 167,314 shares traded.

The shipping company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.48. Matson had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of $969.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Matson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Matson's payout ratio is 10.58%.

Key Matson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Matson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Matson reported diluted EPS of $4.27 , up from $2.92 a year earlier and above analyst estimates of approximately $3.74–$3.79. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year to $969.4 million , exceeding consensus expectations. Matson Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Matson reported diluted EPS of , up from $2.92 a year earlier and above analyst estimates of approximately $3.74–$3.79. Revenue rose , exceeding consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: Profitability strengthened significantly: net income increased 36.6% to $129.4 million , operating income rose 40.6% to $158.9 million, and EBITDA climbed to $211.0 million from $163.6 million. Matson Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Profitability strengthened significantly: net income increased 36.6% to , operating income rose 40.6% to $158.9 million, and EBITDA climbed to $211.0 million from $163.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook , providing an additional catalyst by signaling confidence in continued operating performance. Matson also repurchased approximately 0.3 million shares during the quarter. Matson Raises Full-Year Outlook

Management , providing an additional catalyst by signaling confidence in continued operating performance. Matson also repurchased approximately 0.3 million shares during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow reached $137.6 million, while cash and equivalents increased to $119.3 million, more than doubling from the prior year.

Operating cash flow reached $137.6 million, while cash and equivalents increased to $119.3 million, more than doubling from the prior year. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending increased to $181.8 million, above quarterly operating cash flow, reflecting elevated investment needs but potentially supporting future capacity and growth.

Capital spending increased to $181.8 million, above quarterly operating cash flow, reflecting elevated investment needs but potentially supporting future capacity and growth. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity was entirely selling over the past six months, with 35 sales and no purchases. While such transactions may be scheduled or diversification-related, the pattern could temper sentiment at a stock trading near its 52-week high. Matson Q2 Earnings and Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Matson to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Matson in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Matson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MATX

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $527,884.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,951,625.68. This represents a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,520 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $275,196.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,757,633.40. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 23,963 shares of company stock worth $4,349,268 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,133 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $44,872,000 after buying an additional 269,310 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,415,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,276,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 590,763 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $65,770,000 after acquiring an additional 128,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Trading Up 4.0%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $199.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc NYSE: MATX is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson's ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

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