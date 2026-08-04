Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.270-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion.

Get Mattel alerts: Sign Up

Mattel Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 5,866,418 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. Mattel has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Mattel had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Mattel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mattel from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mattel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 47,341,242 shares of the company's stock worth $939,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,482 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Mattel by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,445,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,356,000 after buying an additional 2,524,123 shares during the period. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,331,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Mattel by 4,633.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,581,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,613,000 after buying an additional 1,547,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,663,464 shares of the company's stock worth $72,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,576 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Mattel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mattel wasn't on the list.

While Mattel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here