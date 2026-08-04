Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 9.27%. Mattel updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.270-1.390 EPS.

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Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,852,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,220. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Mattel has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAT

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 47,341,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mattel by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,269,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,755,000 after buying an additional 752,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,350,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,150,000 after acquiring an additional 703,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,153,851 shares of the company's stock worth $80,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,673 shares of the company's stock worth $81,357,000 after acquiring an additional 449,958 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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