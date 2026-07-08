Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,798 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $17,980.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 2,033,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,336,500. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,179 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $51,893.58.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,052 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $10,572.60.

On Monday, June 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $112,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $54,150.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.

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EverCommerce Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 141,457 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 5,995.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVCM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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