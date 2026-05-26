Matthew Garman Sells 15,467 Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.29. 37,952,955 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,463,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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