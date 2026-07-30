Matthews International (MATW) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Matthews International to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $264.5390 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.65 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.70 million, a P/E ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 1.08. Matthews International has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $30.93. The company's fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Matthews International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Matthews International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Matthews International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matthews International currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation NASDAQ: MATW is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company operates through two primary business segments—Brand Solutions and Memorialization—offering a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of industrial manufacturers, brand marketers and the funeral industry worldwide.

In its Brand Solutions segment, Matthews International provides engraving and digital printing systems, automated finishing equipment, thermal management products and electronics assembly solutions.

Further Reading

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