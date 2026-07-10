Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Trading Down 8.4% - Time to Sell?

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $29.7010. 55,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 712,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Maze Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAZE

Maze Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason V. Coloma sold 34,501 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,034,339.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,337 shares in the company, valued at $699,643.26. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $190,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,461.11. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 141,470 shares of company stock worth $3,887,939 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maze Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAZE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,321 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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