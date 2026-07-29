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MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Trading 8.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
MBX Biosciences logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • MBX Biosciences shares rose 8.5% after Mizuho increased its price target from $57 to $91 while maintaining an “outperform” rating.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: MBX has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $71.12, with UBS and Truist also maintaining buy ratings and raising targets.
  • Institutional interest has increased, with several hedge funds—including Eventide Asset Management and Candriam—recently acquiring significant positions in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) shares rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $91.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MBX Biosciences traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $65.17. 237,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 703,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.06.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MBX Biosciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised MBX Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised MBX Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MBX Biosciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MBX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MBX Biosciences by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences during the first quarter worth $8,787,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,071,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MBX Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Elmind Capital LP acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,655,000.

MBX Biosciences Trading Up 7.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.16.

About MBX Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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