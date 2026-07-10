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MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Trading Down 6.9% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
MBX Biosciences logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • MBX Biosciences shares fell 6.9% on Friday, trading as low as $60.01 after closing at $65.71 the prior session. Volume was far below normal, with about 89,466 shares traded versus an average of 697,320.
  • Analyst opinions are mixed but lean positive: the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22. Recent moves included TD Cowen reiterating a buy, Citizens JMP lifting its target to $86, while some firms issued sell ratings.
  • Institutional investors continue to build positions in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, including major increases from Wellington Management and Deep Track Capital. MBX focuses on precision peptide therapies for endocrine and metabolic disorders.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.01 and last traded at $61.1710. 89,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 697,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBX shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered MBX Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Lifesci Capital raised MBX Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of MBX Biosciences from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MBX

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MBX Biosciences by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,823,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,408,000 after buying an additional 2,556,708 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 43.9% in the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the company's stock worth $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 961,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MBX Biosciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 164.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 812,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,294,416 shares of the company's stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 161,466 shares during the period.

About MBX Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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