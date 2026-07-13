McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,679,906 shares of the company's stock worth $2,225,828,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,522,816 shares of the company's stock worth $1,038,632,000 after purchasing an additional 747,844 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 231.9% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,378 shares of the company's stock worth $638,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,928 shares of the company's stock worth $441,571,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,422,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,467,000 after purchasing an additional 190,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company's stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MKC stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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