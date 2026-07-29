McEwen (MUX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

McEwen (NYSE:MUX - Get Free Report) TSE: MUX is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $65.5110 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

McEwen (NYSE:MUX - Get Free Report) TSE: MUX last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. McEwen had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.40%.The company had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. On average, analysts expect McEwen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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McEwen Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:MUX opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. McEwen has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity at McEwen

In other McEwen news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 3,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $59,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,022 shares in the company, valued at $326,738.86. The trade was a 15.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in McEwen by 4,309.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 638,871 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 624,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in McEwen by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,768 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in McEwen by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 208,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McEwen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,426 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,771 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 95,488 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUX. Wall Street Zen downgraded McEwen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings cut McEwen from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of McEwen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McEwen

McEwen Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc NYSE: MUX is a Canada-based precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, silver and copper. Headquartered in Toronto, the company pursues a diversified portfolio of assets across the Americas, with operations and projects spanning Argentina, Mexico, Canada and the United States. McEwen Mining employs an integrated approach that combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance its assets from resource definition through to commercial production.

The company's flagship producing asset is the San José mine in Argentina, a high-grade silver-gold operation.

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