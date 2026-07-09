McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.4667.

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Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on McGraw Hill from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings raised McGraw Hill from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McGraw Hill from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on McGraw Hill from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill Stock Down 5.8%

McGraw Hill stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. McGraw Hill has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 49.28.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. McGraw Hill had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 1.68%.The company had revenue of $463.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that McGraw Hill will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MH. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in McGraw Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in McGraw Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

McGraw Hill Company Profile

McGraw Hill NYSE: MH is a global learning science company specializing in educational content, digital learning platforms, and assessment solutions. The company offers textbooks and course materials for K-12 and higher education, along with professional development resources for corporate and workforce training. Its digital solutions—including adaptive learning platforms and analytics-driven tools—support personalized instruction, progress tracking, and interactive engagement in both classroom and remote environments.

Founded in 1888 in New York City, McGraw Hill has evolved from a technical periodical publisher into one of the world's leading providers of educational content and technology.

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