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McGraw Hill's (MH) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
McGraw Hill logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Needham & Company reiterated its “Buy” rating on McGraw Hill and maintained a $19 price target, implying 73.37% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $18.47, although some firms recently lowered targets or maintained neutral views.
  • McGraw Hill reported quarterly EPS of $0.32, beating the $0.15 consensus estimate, on revenue of $463.72 million. The stock opened at $10.96, while major institutional investors—including Vanguard, Alyeska Investment Group and Norges Bank—have recently acquired stakes.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of McGraw Hill.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price suggests a potential upside of 73.37% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of McGraw Hill from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $16.00 price target on McGraw Hill in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McGraw Hill from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McGraw Hill from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MH

McGraw Hill Stock Performance

McGraw Hill stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. McGraw Hill has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $463.72 million for the quarter. McGraw Hill had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McGraw Hill will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGraw Hill

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $32,923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at $23,744,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the 4th quarter worth about $18,485,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in McGraw Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $14,856,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,162,000.

About McGraw Hill

(Get Free Report)

McGraw Hill NYSE: MH is a global learning science company specializing in educational content, digital learning platforms, and assessment solutions. The company offers textbooks and course materials for K-12 and higher education, along with professional development resources for corporate and workforce training. Its digital solutions—including adaptive learning platforms and analytics-driven tools—support personalized instruction, progress tracking, and interactive engagement in both classroom and remote environments.

Founded in 1888 in New York City, McGraw Hill has evolved from a technical periodical publisher into one of the world's leading providers of educational content and technology.

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Analyst Recommendations for McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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