McKesson (MCK) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect McKesson to announce earnings of $9.56 per share and revenue of $103.8786 billion for the quarter. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.McKesson's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $44 EPS for the current fiscal year and $50 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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McKesson Trading Up 4.9%

NYSE:MCK opened at $891.37 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $784.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $839.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson has a 1-year low of $637.00 and a 1-year high of $999.00.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 699 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.27, for a total transaction of $513,953.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,592.36. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $962.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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