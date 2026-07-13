Go Pro
→ Confirm Your Name Before the Letter Goes Out (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

ME Group International's (MEGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
ME Group International logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Peel Hunt reiterated its buy rating on ME Group International and set a GBX 230 price target, implying nearly 98% upside from the prior close.
  • Canaccord Genuity also maintained a buy rating with a GBX 220 target, and the broader analyst consensus remains Buy with an average target of GBX 225.
  • The stock rose to GBX 116.24 on heavy trading volume, while the company reported recent EPS of GBX 6.79 and has initiated a share buyback program.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

ME Group International (LON:MEGP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 230 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt's price target points to a potential upside of 97.87% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 220 target price on shares of ME Group International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ME Group International has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 225.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ME Group International

ME Group International Stock Performance

MEGP stock traded up GBX 12.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 116.24. 15,610,252 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,318. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.25. The company has a market cap of £435.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.49. ME Group International has a one year low of GBX 98.50 and a one year high of GBX 228.

ME Group International (LON:MEGP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 6.79 EPS for the quarter. ME Group International had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 27.72%. On average, analysts expect that ME Group International will post 15.5344418 EPS for the current year.

ME Group International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ME Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ME Group International plc LSE: MEGP is an international market leader in automated self-service equipment aimed at the consumer market, with over 49,000 vending units currently in operation. The Group operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment across 16 countries in its key regions of Continental Europe, the UK & Republic of Ireland and Asia Pacific. The Group's services include: Core activities: • Photo.ME - Photobooths and integrated biometric identification solutions • Wash.ME - Unattended laundry services and launderettes Ancillary activities: • Print.ME - High-quality digital printing kiosks • Other vending - Primarily foodservice vending equipment (Feed.ME), Children's rides (Amuse.ME), Photocopier services (Copy.ME) The Group has a proven track record of innovation and diversification of its products and services, enabling it to respond to the evolving needs of its customers and consumers. The Group benefits from well-established partnerships and long-term contracts with major site owners in attractive, high-footfall locations, enabling it to offer multiple products and services onsite.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ME Group International Right Now?

Before you consider ME Group International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ME Group International wasn't on the list.

While ME Group International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines