MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Eugene Nonko Sells 9,524 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $133,812.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,032,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,187. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $69,575.60.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 10,843 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $149,416.54.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,622 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $91,780.92.

On Monday, July 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $108,962.40.

On Monday, July 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $43,584.96.

On Monday, July 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $68,684.24.

On Monday, July 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $131,621.68.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $111,670.05.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $45,225.96.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $133,907.44.

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MediaAlpha Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE MAX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,266,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,728. The firm has a market cap of $863.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.08. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $316.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.87 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 147.82% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $3,567,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 924,443 shares of the company's stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 219,144 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Finally, Stoic Point Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC now owns 221,041 shares of the company's stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting MediaAlpha

Here are the key news stories impacting MediaAlpha this week:

Positive Sentiment: MediaAlpha reported second-quarter EPS of $0.65 , far above the $0.21 analyst consensus, while revenue reached a record $316.9 million , exceeding expectations of $300.9 million. Revenue increased 26% year over year, net income was $41.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA totaled $29.3 million. MediaAlpha Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MediaAlpha reported second-quarter EPS of , far above the $0.21 analyst consensus, while revenue reached a record , exceeding expectations of $300.9 million. Revenue increased 26% year over year, net income was $41.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA totaled $29.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $330 million to $355 million brackets and exceeds the $332.4 million consensus at its midpoint, suggesting continued demand across the company’s insurance marketplace. EPS guidance was not provided in the supplied update.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of brackets and exceeds the $332.4 million consensus at its midpoint, suggesting continued demand across the company’s insurance marketplace. EPS guidance was not provided in the supplied update. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased more than $41 million of stock during the first half of 2026, potentially supporting per-share value and signaling management’s confidence in the business.

The company repurchased more than during the first half of 2026, potentially supporting per-share value and signaling management’s confidence in the business. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed but generally constructive. MediaAlpha carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, although the previously reported average price target of $12.64 was below the recent trading range.

Analyst views remain mixed but generally constructive. MediaAlpha carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, although the previously reported average price target of $12.64 was below the recent trading range. Negative Sentiment: Director Eugene Nonko sold shares in multiple transactions, including 4,952 shares for $68,684 and 9,524 shares for $131,622. However, the sales were conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding, and his remaining ownership remains substantial, reducing the negative signal.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Texas Capital raised shares of MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

See Also

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