MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Sells $96,836.10 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 7,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $96,836.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,016,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,134.65. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,337.50.

On Monday, August 3rd, Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $102,398.40.

On Monday, August 3rd, Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $41,156.28.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $133,812.20.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $69,575.60.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 10,843 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $149,416.54.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,622 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $91,780.92.

On Monday, July 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $108,962.40.

On Monday, July 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $43,584.96.

On Monday, July 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $68,684.24.

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MediaAlpha Price Performance

MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. 1,379,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,902. The company has a market capitalization of $764.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $316.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.87 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 301.42%. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Texas Capital raised shares of MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAX

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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