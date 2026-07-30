MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Raised to $14.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAX. Weiss Ratings raised MediaAlpha from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Get MediaAlpha alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. 1,091,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,801. The firm has a market cap of $857.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.08. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $316.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.87 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 147.82% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $69,575.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 860,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,095,111.10. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 440,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 75.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 233,948 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 29.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MediaAlpha by 34.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,622 shares of the company's stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company's stock.

MediaAlpha News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MediaAlpha this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results materially exceeded expectations. MediaAlpha reported Q2 revenue of $316.9 million, up 26% year over year and above the $300.9 million consensus estimate. EPS was $0.65, compared with analysts’ $0.21 forecast and $0.17 a year earlier. Net income reached $41.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA was $29.3 million. MediaAlpha Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MediaAlpha reported Q2 revenue of $316.9 million, up 26% year over year and above the $300.9 million consensus estimate. EPS was $0.65, compared with analysts’ $0.21 forecast and $0.17 a year earlier. Net income reached $41.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA was $29.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Management gave a solid Q3 revenue outlook. MediaAlpha expects third-quarter revenue of $330 million to $355 million, with the midpoint slightly above the $332.4 million analyst consensus. The forecast signals continued demand across its insurance marketplace. MediaAlpha Q3 Revenue and Free Cash Flow Outlook

MediaAlpha expects third-quarter revenue of $330 million to $355 million, with the midpoint slightly above the $332.4 million analyst consensus. The forecast signals continued demand across its insurance marketplace. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and capital returns support the investment case. The company projects $90 million to $100 million in 2026 free cash flow and repurchased more than $41 million of stock during the first half of the year. These developments could support valuation and per-share results.

The company projects $90 million to $100 million in 2026 free cash flow and repurchased more than $41 million of stock during the first half of the year. These developments could support valuation and per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, MAX trades close to its one-year high, which may encourage profit-taking. Analysts maintain a generally favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus, but the average price target cited in the reports is below the recent trading range.

Despite the earnings beat, MAX trades close to its one-year high, which may encourage profit-taking. Analysts maintain a generally favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus, but the average price target cited in the reports is below the recent trading range. Negative Sentiment: Director Eugene Nonko sold multiple blocks of shares totaling tens of thousands of shares. However, the transactions were conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards, and he retained a substantial position, making the sales a relatively limited negative signal. MediaAlpha Insider Selling

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MediaAlpha, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MediaAlpha wasn't on the list.

While MediaAlpha currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here