MediciNova (MNOV) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $0.0750 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. MediciNova had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 1,962.98%. On average, analysts expect MediciNova to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MediciNova Trading Up 2.3%

MNOV stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in MediciNova by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediciNova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MNOV

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative, inflammatory, fibrotic and oncological diseases. Founded in the late 1990s, the company advances its proprietary compounds through clinical trials and strategic partnerships, with a goal of addressing areas of high unmet medical need. MediciNova is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains a presence in Tokyo to support collaborations and regulatory interactions in Asian markets.

The company's leading clinical asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is an anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent originally approved in Japan for asthma and post-stroke dizziness.

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