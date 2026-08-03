Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.750--0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.0 million-$300.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.0 million. Medifast also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to -0.650--0.150 EPS.

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Medifast Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. 230,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,457. The business's 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.65. Medifast has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $15.11.

Medifast (NYSE:MED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.37. Medifast had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Medifast has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.750--0.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.650--0.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MED. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Medifast from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Medifast from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medifast currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 30,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,778.97. This represents a 8.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Medifast by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc NYSE: MED is a health and wellness company specializing in clinically supported weight-loss, weight-management and healthy living products and services. Through its OPTAVIA brand, the company offers a range of meal replacement products, snacks, supplements and coaching programs designed to support metabolic health and sustainable lifestyle changes. Medifast markets its products directly to consumers via a network of independent distributors—known as OPTAVIA Coaches—who provide personalized guidance and support throughout the client's weight‐loss journey.

Founded in 1980 by William Vitale and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Medifast has grown into a nationally recognized provider of nutrition and weight‐management solutions.

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