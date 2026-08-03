Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.650--0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.0 million. Medifast also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -1.750--0.250 EPS.

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Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 230,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,457. The company has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. Medifast has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Medifast (NYSE:MED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Medifast had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.Medifast has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.750--0.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.650--0.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MED shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Medifast from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Medifast from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medifast currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MED

Insider Activity at Medifast

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman acquired 2,500 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,549 shares in the company, valued at $382,778.97. This represents a 8.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Medifast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 198,156 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,341 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,769 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company's stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc NYSE: MED is a health and wellness company specializing in clinically supported weight-loss, weight-management and healthy living products and services. Through its OPTAVIA brand, the company offers a range of meal replacement products, snacks, supplements and coaching programs designed to support metabolic health and sustainable lifestyle changes. Medifast markets its products directly to consumers via a network of independent distributors—known as OPTAVIA Coaches—who provide personalized guidance and support throughout the client's weight‐loss journey.

Founded in 1980 by William Vitale and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Medifast has grown into a nationally recognized provider of nutrition and weight‐management solutions.

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