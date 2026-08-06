MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.11 and traded as low as $14.17. MediWound shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 65,589 shares traded.

Get MediWound alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MDWD. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of MediWound in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MediWound from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MediWound has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MediWound

MediWound Stock Down 0.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $182.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.15.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a negative net margin of 180.30%.During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MediWound news, Director David Morton Fox acquired 3,537 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $49,907.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,283 shares in the company, valued at $314,413.13. The trade was a 18.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in MediWound by 90.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 69.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 22.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. NASDAQ: MDWD is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yavne, Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative enzymatic therapies for burn and wound management. Since its establishment, the company has focused on advancing proteolytic enzyme technology to address critical needs in debridement and tissue repair. MediWound operates research and development facilities in Israel and maintains commercial offices in the United States to support its global market presence.

The company's lead product, NexoBrid®, is an enzyme-based debriding agent designed to selectively remove burn eschar without harming viable tissue.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider MediWound, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MediWound wasn't on the list.

While MediWound currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here