Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.5385.

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MDLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Medline from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medline from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Medline from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $42.00 target price on Medline in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Medline from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medline

Medline Stock Performance

Shares of MDLN opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. Medline has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.25.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter. Medline's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medline will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medline

In related news, insider Jessi L. Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas P. Golwas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $3,677,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $878,766.23. The trade was a 80.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Medline

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Medline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medline by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medline in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Medline

Medline NASDAQ: MDLN is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply‑chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

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