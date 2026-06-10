Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Medtronic stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Medtronic Trading Down 0.6%

Medtronic stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,243,955. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Medtronic's payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,653,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $965,922,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,321,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,174 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Medtronic by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $650,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Medtronic by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $717,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,211 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,539.88. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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