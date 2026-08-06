MeiraGTx (MGTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect MeiraGTx to post earnings of ($0.4583) per share and revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, analysts expect MeiraGTx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MeiraGTx Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGTX

Insider Activity

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 27,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $409,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 640,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,484,520.80. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 56,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $700,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 908,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,365,710.30. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,453. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeiraGTx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 43.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,810 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in MeiraGTx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 70,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,844 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,030 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Founded in 2014 as an outgrowth of research at University College London, the company focuses on leveraging adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver functional genes to target tissues. MeiraGTx's pipeline spans ocular, central nervous system and systemic indications, addressing conditions such as inherited retinal dystrophies and neurodegenerative disorders that currently lack effective therapies.

The company's lead programs include AAV-based candidates designed to restore or replace defective genes underlying rare retinal diseases and to modulate cellular pathways in neurological disorders.

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