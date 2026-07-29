MercadoLibre (MELI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $8.67 per share and revenue of $9.7416 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $59 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,862.52 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,495.00 and a 52-week high of $2,548.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,715.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,808.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group cut MercadoLibre from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,258.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MELI

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin purchased 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company's stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Galaxy Group Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 526 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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