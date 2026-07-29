Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $56.39 and last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 38070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

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Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Merchants Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MBIN. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Merchants Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp NASDAQ: MBIN is the bank holding company for Merchants Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company offers a range of banking services across western and central New York. Merchants Bancorp operates as a full‐service commercial bank, serving small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, families and individuals in its core markets.

The company's primary activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management services.

Further Reading

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