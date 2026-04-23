Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.3109) per share and revenue of $15.9067 billion for the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.150 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3%

MRK opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14. The company has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Key Merck & Co., Inc. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $1,828,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,583,278.39. This trade represents a 41.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 37,685 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $4,556,870.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 160,174 shares in the company, valued at $19,368,240.08. This trade represents a 19.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,176 shares of company stock worth $38,281,735. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $34,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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