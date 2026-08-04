Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The business had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.660-2.760 EPS.

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Here are the key takeaways from Merck & Co., Inc.'s conference call:

Merck raised and narrowed its 2026 revenue outlook to $66.3 billion–$67.3 billion, while maintaining confidence in continued growth driven by oncology, animal health, and newer product launches.

to $66.3 billion–$67.3 billion, while maintaining confidence in continued growth driven by oncology, animal health, and newer product launches. New and expanding products showed strong momentum, including WINREVAIR sales up 75% , WELIREG sales up 67%, and CAPVAXIVE sales up 40%; LIPFENDRA also received FDA approval as the first oral PCSK9 inhibitor.

New and expanding products showed strong momentum, including , WELIREG sales up 67%, and CAPVAXIVE sales up 40%; LIPFENDRA also received FDA approval as the first oral PCSK9 inhibitor. Pipeline de-risking accelerated, with positive Phase III results for sac-TMT in endometrial cancer and tulisokibart in ulcerative colitis, while weekly oral HIV-treatment data and multiple upcoming regulatory milestones support Merck’s projected long-term growth opportunities.

Pipeline de-risking accelerated, with positive Phase III results for sac-TMT in endometrial cancer and tulisokibart in ulcerative colitis, while weekly oral HIV-treatment data and multiple upcoming regulatory milestones support Merck’s projected long-term growth opportunities. Second-quarter reported EPS was a loss of $0.13, including a $2.31-per-share one-time charge tied to the Terns acquisition; Merck also expects U.S. KEYTRUDA growth to moderate, an OHTUVAYRE sales unwind in the third quarter, and higher inventory reserves to pressure margins.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4%

MRK traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.31. 3,403,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,762,633. The stock has a market cap of $316.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Key Merck & Co., Inc. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company's stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthspire Retirement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,783 shares of the company's stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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